BTS’ Jungkook Debuts Solo with ‘Seven’

Seoul, July 14 (EFE).- Jungkook, the youngest member of the K-Pop supergroup BTS, made his solo debut on Friday with “Seven,” which also features American rapper Latto.

“It’s an addictive song that anyone can easily pick up and enjoy,” said the 25-year-old Korean pop sensation, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook.

Latto, known for her songs such as “Big Energy” and “Bitch from da Souf,” makes a cameo appearance on the track.

“Seven” is a song about desperate love that combines electronic rhythms and showcases the wide vocal range of the South Korean artist.

Andrew Watt, famous for his work with DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Lana Del Rey, and Cirkut, has composed and produced the track.

The K-pop star will perform his new song live for the first time in New York’s Central Park on Friday.

With the release of “Seven,” Jungkook becomes the sixth BTS member to release solo work.

BTS has been on a temporary break that will last until 2025.

Two of the group’s seven members are currently fulfilling mandatory military service in South Korea, while other members, including Jungkook, continue to carry out solo projects and concerts. EFE

asb-bks-ssk