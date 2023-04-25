Seventeen’s ‘FML’ smashes K-pop album release records

Seoul, Apr 25 (EFE).- South Korean boy band Seventeen’s new album “FML” has smashed records for the best-selling K-pop album both on its first day and first week of release, selling almost 4 million copies in just 24 hours.

The album, which was officially released Monday, has sold at least 3,998,300 copies, according to Hanteo sales chart data released Tuesday.

The numbers for this EP were expected as the pre-order volume was around 4.64 million copies, surpassing BTS’ “Map of the Soul: 7,” which received 4.02 million advanced orders.

“FML,” which consists of six songs, surpasses “Map of the Soul: 7” in the same two categories.

BTS’ fourth studio work sold 2.65 million units in its first day of release in February 2020 and ended up selling 3,378,600 copies in its first week.

With the numbers released Tuesday by Hanteo, the album “FML” becomes the first by a South Korean artist to exceed 3 million copies sold in just 24 hours.

It is the 10th EP of this band formed by 13 members under the Pledis label in 2015. BTS’ agency Hybe became a majority shareholder of Pledis in 2020.

In this way, the five K-pop albums that have sold the most in their opening weeks right now are by three boy bands that belong to Hybe labels – Seventeen, BTS and Tomorrow X Together. EFE

asb/gcf