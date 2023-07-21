Shakira sweeps 2023 Premios Juventud with 8 awards

San Juan, July 20 (EFE).- Colombian singer Shakira was the big winner at the 20th edition of the Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico on Thursday with eight awards, followed by Karol G and Peso Pluma, who picked up five each.

“This island that I adore and to be with all of you and receive all this, thank you so much,” the artist, looking stunning in a figure-hugging red dress, said at a packed Coliseo de Puerto Rico arena in San Juan.

Shakira also thanked her fans, calling them her “greatest luck.”

Shakira picked up the awards for social dance challenge, girl power, pop/urban song, youth artist female, urban track, pop/urban collaboration and tropical mix.

She also received the change agent award in recognition of her work in transforming communities for 23 years through her Pies Descalzos Foundation, an award that she shared with Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello.

“There are realities that cannot be filtered or made up. There are places where people born poor die poor because they have no opportunity,” said Shakira after coming on stage for the second time.

The night’s other big winner, Karol G, won streaming artist, girl power and urban track, both shared with Shakira, female urban album, for ‘Mañana será bonito’, and social dance challenge.

Peso Pluma picked up trophies for youth male artist, new generation- regional Mexican, regional Mexican song, regional Mexican collaboration and regional Mexican album.

Bad Bunny, Bizarrap and Rosalía also won four awards each.

The Premios Juventud 2023 kicked off with a dedication to reggaeton presented by Daddy Yankee and production duo Luny Tunes and featuring performances by Alexis & Fido, Angel & Khriz, Chencho Corleone, Chesca, De La Ghetto, DJ Playero, Khea, Omar Courtz, RaiNao, RKM & Ken-Y, among others.

Mexican artist Paulina Rubio also sang her new song “Propiedad Privada” live.

The event was held in Puerto Rico for the second consecutive year. EFE

