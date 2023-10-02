Hollywood SAG resumes negotiations with studios

Los Angeles, United States, Oct 2 (EFE).- The Screen Actors Guild of Hollywood (SAG-AFTRA) returned to the negotiating table with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on Monday to seek an agreement that could end their strike.

“Rise and shine #SagAftraMembers! As we return to negotiations, remember our fight isn’t over. Join us on the picket lines or at an event near you TODAY, and let’s keep pushing until we win what we deserve! SagAftraStrong,” the union said on X.

The organization urged its members to make their voices heard, said it would keep them directly informed, and ended the statement with the slogan: “One Day Longer. One day stronger.”

The Actors Guild met with the directors of the AMPTP at noon at the SAG-AFTRA Plaza in Los Angeles, California.

SAG-AFTRA, which had been on strike since July 14, indicated that it would resume talks a few hours after WGA writers, who had been out of work since May, announced the end of their strike on September 27.

The actors’ union had been at arm’s length from the studios since July 12, when negotiations over the collective bargaining agreement that will govern work between the two organizations for the next three years ended abruptly.

Members of the WGA (Writers Guild of America) continue to support striking SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) members outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 September 2023. EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

Now, the tentative agreement reached by the WGA represents a window of hope for actors, who are also seeking improvements in their compensation for streaming and protection against artificial intelligence, among other issues.

The Writers Guild of America is still in the process of ratifying the agreement, and its members will vote on its approval from this Monday through October 9. Although they have been able to begin work during this time, they still have the right not to do so.

If the principle of the agreement is not accepted, the writers’ strike will resume.

In solidarity with their colleagues, the WGA released a message this Monday via the X social network in support of the actors union “The WGA West and East call upon the AMPTP and its member companies to negotiate the fair deal that members of SAG-AFTRA need and deserve.” the statement said.

Although the screenwriters’ picket line officially ended on Sept. 24, the day the guild reached a tentative agreement with the studios, screenwriters may continue participating in SAG-AFTRA demonstrations, as actors once did before going on strike.

The negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP are expected to end the historic Hollywood production stoppage, which has delayed movie premieres and postponed awards ceremonies such as the Emmys and has had a severe economic impact on various industry sectors.

The strike by actors and screenwriters, the first joint strike in 60 years, affected high-profile productions such as “Dune: Part Two” by Denis Villeneuve or “Challengers” by Luca Guadagnino, both scheduled for the second half of 2023 which they now expect to premiere in 2024. EFE

mrl/mcd/ar