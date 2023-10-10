Angelina Jolie to play Maria Callas without new fur garments

Rome, Oct 9 (EFE).- Angelina Jolie will play the soprano Maria Callas in the next film by Chilean director Pablo Larraín. The first images of the production, intimate in tone and renouncing the use of new fur in her wardrobe, were shown Monday.

One of the producers of “Maria”, the Italian “The Apartment”, released two images of the film: in one you can see Jolie between curtains, looking at the camera behind large glasses and wrapped in a white wool sweater.

In the other, she appears reincarnated as “La Divina,” decked out in furs and make-up, behind a window reflecting some of the great operas in which she triumphed throughout her lyrical career.

“Maria” will be Pablo Larraín’s new “biopic” since “Spencer” (2021), about Princess Diana of Wales, and will foreseeably arrive on the heels of “The Count,” the satire of a vampiric Augusto Pinochet with which he won Best Screenplay at the 80th Venice Film Festival.

“I am incredibly excited to begin production on ‘Maria,’ which I hope will bring the remarkable life and work of Maria Callas to audiences around the world,” Larraín wrote in a statement.

The Chilean filmmaker also thanked the “wonderful script” by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially the “brilliant work and extraordinary preparation” of the leading lady to embody the American soprano of Greek descent.

The film also features Italian actors Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Valeria Golino, Turkey’s Haluk Bilginer, and Australia’s Kodi Smit-McPhee.

In the film, Angelina Jolie’s wardrobe “will be based on the original costumes” of Callas but will forgo new animal skin garments.

The production, as explained in a statement, has consulted with various animal protection associations, including PETA, on “the use of ‘vintage’ garments in fur or fur used in the film thanks to the collection of Massimo Cantini Parrini.”

And finally “has consciously decided not to use or get new fur garments,” reads the statement. EFE

gsm/ar/ics

(photo)