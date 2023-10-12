Taylor Swift moves up concert movie release date due to ‘unprecedented demand’

Los Angeles, US, Oct 12 (EFE).- US singer Taylor Swift has brought forward the release date of her movie “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” by a day to Thursday in the United States and Canada due to “unprecedented demand.”

Swift also said that additional showtimes would be added on Friday and throughout the weekend.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour,” the 33-year-old singer said on social media platform X on Thursday.

The three-hour movie, documenting the ‘August’ singer’s concert tour, will be released in 90 countries.

Estimates prior to the singer’s announcement had indicated that the film would open at between $100 and $125 million in North America and between $30 and $50 million overseas.

Movie theater chain AMC Theaters said last week that the movie had earned more than $100 million in global pre-sales.

First-day sales generated $26 million for AMC, breaking the single-day record held by the 2021 film “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” EFE

