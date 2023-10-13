Over 700 entertainment figures sign open letter condemning Hamas’ attack on Israel

Los Angeles, US, Oct 12 (EFE).- Over 700 figures from the entertainment industry, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine and Michael Douglas, signed an open letter on Thursday condemning Hamas’ attacks on Israel and demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza.

The letter, coordinated by non-profit entertainment industry organization, Creative Community for Peace (CCFP), however, did not comment on the subsequent siege laid on the Gaza Strip by the Israeli military.

Among the signatories of the letter are Michael Douglas, Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Debra Messing, Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti, Haim Saban, Irving Azoff, Ynon Kreiz , Mark Hamill, Howie Mandel and Bella Thorne.

“The nightmare that Israelis have feared for decades became a reality as Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli cities and towns,” the letter read, referring to Saturday’s surprise attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

“CCFP calls on our friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to speak out forcefully against Hamas and do whatever is in their power to urge the terrorist organization to return the innocent hostages to their families,” the text added.

“This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions. These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone. They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere,” the letter said.

The number of deaths in Israel from the attack surpassed 1,300 on Thursday with close to 3,500 people injured.

Israeli bombings in Gaza after the attack have already caused 1,530 deaths and at least 6,600 injured.

More than 100 people have been kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza as hostages, according to the Israeli government. EFE

gac/pd