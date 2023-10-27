K-pop singer G-Dragon denies drug use allegations

Seoul, Oct 27 (EFE).- K-pop group BigBang’s G-Dragon on Friday denied that he had used drugs after being booked by the police for alleged drug violations.

Members of South Korean group (L-R)Bigbang: Seung-Ri, Tae-Yang and G.Dragon perform onstage during the ‘K-Collection’ fashion concert at the Olympic Park, Gymnastics Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, 11 March 2012. EFE-EPA FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

“I’ve never used drugs,” the singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, said in a statement released through his lawyer.

“I’ll actively and more sincerely cooperate with the police investigation since I know well that many people are worried about me,” he added.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old was booked by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency for alleged drug use.

In 2011, G-Dragon admitted to smoking marijuana but said he had been unaware of the substance he had consumed and the prosecution eventually dropped the case.

The members of BigBang, which rose to fame in 2007, have also embroiled in other scandals.

Former band member Seungri was sentenced in 2021 to three years in prison on nine different charges, including embezzlement and providing prostitutes to foreign businessmen.

G-Dragon, who has dated Blackpink’s Jennie Kim in the past, debuted as the leader of BigBang in 2006 and began releasing solo work shortly after, becoming one of the biggest names in K-Pop.

Drug use carries tough punishments in South Korea, where the behavior of artists and other celebrities also comes under scrutiny.

In recent weeks, the police have launched an investigation for alleged drug use against “Parasite” actor Lee Sun-kyun and also charged “Hellbound” actor Yoo Ah-in with illegal drug use. EFE

