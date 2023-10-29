‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies aged 54

Los Angeles, US, Oct 28 (EFE).- Tributes poured in for actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in American sitcom “Friends,” on Saturday after US media reported he had died at the age of 54.

Police at the house of the actor Matthew Perry in Los Angeles, US, on Oct. 28, 2023. EFE/ Guillermo Azábal

The actor was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, according to police sources cited by various US news outlets.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will determine cause of death, ABC reported.

NBC, the network that aired “Friends” said in a post on X that it was “incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations.”

The studio behind the show, Warner Bros. Television Group, said in a statement that it was “devastated.”

“Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans,” it said.

Born in Massachusetts in 1969, Perry grew up in Ottawa, Canada, becoming a top-ranked junior tennis player and attending school with now Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau posted a tribute on X, saying Perry’s passing was “shocking and saddening.”

“I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed,” he wrote.

Perry moved to Los Angeles as a teenager, winning roles in productions such as “Growing Pains” and “Beverly Hills 90210” but found fame on the hit series “Friends” alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004.

He also starred in films such as “The Whole Nine Yards” alongside Bruce Willis, and “Fools Rush In.”

The actor had written and spoken publicly about his battles with drug and alcohol addiction during his time filming “Friends.”

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s love interest Janice on the show, was the first of Perry’s “Friends” co-stars to pay tribute to him.

“What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared,” she wrote on Instagram.

The official “Friends” account on X wrote: “We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”

Actress Selma Blair also posted on the site, calling Perry “my oldest boy friend.”

“All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams,” she wrote.

Perry’s “Whole Nine Yards” co-star Natasha Henstridge wrote in an Instagram story: “You gorgeous man. You have brought so much laughter and love to this world. You’ll be forever missed and forever remembered.” EFE

syr-tw