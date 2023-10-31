‘Friends’ stars pay tribute to Matthew Perry: ‘We are a family’

Los Angeles, US, Oct 30 (EFE).- The stars of the hit US TV series “Friends” paid tribute to their co-star Matthew Perry on Monday in a joint statement.

The cast of “Friends” from left to right, clockwise: Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani in the series), Courteney Cox Arquette (Monica Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing ), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) in Miami on Jan. 27, 2004. EFE FILE/Lance Staedler/Warner Bros./Courtesy NBC TV

Over the past 48 hours since Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home, many Hollywood personalities and fans from all over the world have paid their respects to the 54-year-old actor, known for his role as sarcastic Chandler Bing.

However, the main “Friends” cast members had not spoken on their “unfathomable loss” until now.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” read the statement signed by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” the short note concluded.

“Friends” ran for a decade from 1994-2004 but Perry, Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, Schwimmer and LeBlanc reunited in 2021 for “Friends: The Reunion,” broadcast on the HBO (now Max) platform.

Responding to an emergency call, the Los Angeles Fire Department found Perry unresponsive in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home on Saturday at 4.07pm local time (23:07 GMT).

He is believed to have drowned, although an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Although Perry had spoken openly about his past addictions, according to police cited by the Los Angeles Times, no illegal drugs were found at the property.

In addition to “Friends”, Perry starred in films such as “Fools Rush In” and “The Whole Nine Yards,” with Bruce Willis. He also appeared in two Aaron Sorkin series: “The West Wing” and “Studio 60.” EFE

gac/tw