G-Dragon to testify before police over alleged drug use

Seoul, Oct 31 (EFE).- South Korean singer G-Dragon will voluntarily testify next week before the police regarding suspicions of narcotics use, the artist’s lawyer said Tuesday.

The Bigbang group singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, will appear Monday to facilitate the investigation, his lawyer Kim Su-hyeon said in a statement.

Incheon City Police Department confirmed the appearance and said it would also subject the 35-year-old musician to a drug test.

Police opened an investigation into the artist last week for alleged drug use, severely punished in the country, and prohibited the singer from leaving South Korea.

In 2011, Kwon had already admitted to having smoked marijuana without being aware, so the prosecution closed the case.

Members of Bigbang, which had success starting in 2007, had already been involved in scandals in the country after Seungri, a former member of the group, was sentenced in 2021 to three years in prison on nine different charges, including embezzlement or having acted as a mediator for a prostitution service.

G-Dragon debuted as the leader of Bigbang in 2006 and began releasing solo work shortly after, becoming one of the biggest names in K-Pop. EFE

