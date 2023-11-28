Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert movie crosses $250 million at global box office

Los Angeles, US, Nov 27 (EFE).- Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert movie surpassed $250 million at the global box office on Monday, according to specialized media reports.

The film, produced by the 33-year-old singer, is the 19th highest highest-grossing release of the year worldwide.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” earned up to $100 million in global pre-sales and has become the highest-grossing concert film in US history, surpassing “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” from 2011, which collected $73 million.

On Monday, Swift announced that g film will hit streaming platforms with an extended version of almost three hours that will include songs like ‘Wildest Dreams’, ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’.

The film will be available to rent on demand on Dec. 13 – her 34th birthday -, on platforms such as Apple TV, Vudu, Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play and YouTube in the United States, Canada, and some other countries to be announced soon.

The ‘August’ hitmaker recently finished the South American leg of her sold-out tour, which will resume in February next year.

Swift has concerts scheduled in Spain, Japan, Australia, Singapore and France, among others.

The tour is scheduled to conclude on Dec. 8, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada. EFE

mrl/pd