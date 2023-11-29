Archaeologists find how China’s ancient Liangzhu city was developed

Beijing, Nov 29 (EFE).- China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration on Wednesday unveiled new archaeological findings that offer insight into how the Liangzhu ancient city, one of the world’s oldest known settlements, was developed and built.

The research on Liangzhu ruins, located in eastern Zhejiang province, mainly delved into hypotheses regarding the city’s development phases and its pioneering water conservation system for its time, the official Xinhua agency reported.

The findings offer a preliminary understanding of the three development phases of the Liangzhu city with a concept that the evolution began with scattered settlements, followed by the establishment of a sophisticated water conservancy system, culminating in the construction of the ancient city.

The archaeological site, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, stands as a crucial testament to the existence of Chinese civilization dating back at least 5,000 years.

According to the heritage administration, recent archaeological discoveries and research findings have unveiled the evolution of settlement management and urban construction concepts, as well as insights into the belief system of the ancient Liangzhu inhabitants, a civilization thriving around the lakes of the Yangtze River delta five millennia ago. EFE

