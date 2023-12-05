BTS’ agency asks fans to stay away from stars’ military enlistment venues

Seoul, Dec 5 (EFE).- The representative agency of superstar K-pop band BTS on Tuesday asked fans to refrain from visiting the recruit training centers where the remaining members of the group are to start their military service this month.

South Korean boy band BTS performs during New Year’s Eve celebrations at Time Square, New York, USA, 31 December 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/ANGEL COLMENARES

“RM and V are scheduled to enlist according to their respective procedures while Jimin and Jung Kook will enlist together,” BigHit Music announced in a statement published on Weverse, a platform for K-pop fans.

The agency, which did not publicize the specific enlistment dates, said that the artists were preparing to fulfill their military service obligations and asked fans not to go to the boot camps before the pop stars’ service commencement to avoid possible incidents due to crowding.

“Please express your warm send-offs and encouragement for RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook in your hearts only,” it added.

BigHit’s message comes days after several media outlets, citing music industry sources, reported that RM and V plan to begin military service on Dec. 11, followed the next day by Jimin and Jung Kook, which would mark the enlistment of all group members.

The other three members – Jin, J-Hope and Suga – began military service in December 2022 and in April and September of this year, respectively.

All able-bodied men in South Korea must complete mandatory military service, which lasts between 18 and 21 months, depending on the corps in which they serve.

BTS’ record label announced late last year that the group would be taking a break until 2025, when all members are scheduled to have completed their services.

Its members have been publishing solo works since this decision was made public.

With a decade of experience under their belt, BTS has broken various records and won national and international awards that no South Korean pop band had ever accumulated before and was the first Asian group to become a global musical phenomenon. EFE

