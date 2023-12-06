Taylor Swift named Person of the Year by Time Magazine

New York, Dec 6 (EFE) – American singer Taylor Swift was named Person of the Year by Time Magazine on Wednesday in its long-awaited annual list, placing her above other candidates such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Barbie doll or artificial intelligence guru Sam Altman.

(FILE) American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

At 33, Swift has had a long career that spans nearly two decades.

Her current tour, “The Eras Tour,” and its feature film were the musical and cinematic milestones of the year, attracting millions of viewers and moving millions of dollars.

“Swift’s accomplishments as an artist – culturally, critically, and commercially – are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point,” said Time.

The magazine compares Swift on stage to legends such as Elvis Presley, Madonna and Michael Jackson, and as a composer to giants like Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and Joni Mitchell.

Not to mention the singer’s role as a businesswoman, with an estimated fortune of over $1 billion.

As a celebrity, Swift has become accustomed to being scrutinized in every step she takes, every outfit she wears and every word she says, something Time says she “knows how to use.”

But those qualities, achieved by other artists before her, are accompanied by uncommon gestures.

In August, for example, it was revealed that she had handed out $55 million in bonuses to all the workers on “The Eras Tour.”

According to specialized press, this included $100,000 bonuses for truck drivers who transported all the equipment.

For many years, Swift has been able to swim cautiously in the waters of politics in an increasingly polarized country. She has addressed numerous issues, and has not hesitated to take a stand in favor of LGBT rights or the obligation to be vaccinated during Covid.

In 2020, she took the most important step by publicly supporting Joe Biden’s candidacy against Donald Trump.

Born in 1989 in West Reading, Pennsylvania, Swift moved to Nashville, the capital of country music, at the age of 14 and signed a contract with Sony.

Since then, she has not given up, but it was in 2023 that her fame reached levels rarely seen in any artist, becoming a global mass phenomenon. EFE

fjo/mcd/ics