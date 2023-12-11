‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations with nine nods

Los Angeles, USA, Dec 11 (EFE).- Meeting all expectations, Greta Gerwig’s film “Barbie” leads the 81st edition of the Golden Globes with nine nominations, the organization of film and television awards announced Monday.

The blockbuster film, starring Margot Robbie and chronicling the adventures of Mattel’s popular plastic doll, was followed by Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” with eight nominations, and Martin Scorsese’s “The Moon Killers” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Creatures” with seven nominations each.

“Barbie” is up for the top categories, including best comedy or musical, best director and best screenplay.

It will also have to compete against itself in the Best Original Song category, where it has three nominations.

Meanwhile, the film about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the German-born American theoretical physicist known as the father of the atomic bomb, is up for best dramatic film, best director, best screenplay and best original score.

The other nominees

In addition to “Barbie” and “Poor Creatures,” the list of nominees for best comedy or musical film is completed by “American Fiction” by Cord Jefferson, “Those Who Remain” by Alexander Payne, “Secrets of a Scandal” by Todd Haynes and “Air” by Ben Affleck.

Scorsese’s “The Moon Killers,” Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” and Celine Song’s “Past Lives” also lived up to expectations by being selected in the Best Dramatic Feature category alongside Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” and Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest.”

As for the best foreign language film the nominees are: “Society of the Snow” by Juan Antonio Bayona, a Spanish film about the 1972 Uruguayan rugby team that survived a plane crash; France’s “Anatomy of A Fall by Justine Triet; Finland’s “Fallen Leaves” by Aki Kaurismäk; Italy’s “Me Captain” by Matteo Garrone; Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” an american film about the Korean diaspora and Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone Of Interest,” an American, British and Polish co-production about Auschwitz.

In the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy category, Robbie will compete against Natalie Portman (“Secrets of a Scandal”), Emma Stone (“Poor Creatures”), Alma Pöysti (“Fallen Leaves”), Fantasia Barrino (“The Color Purple”) and Jennifer Lawrence (“No Bad Blood”).

The male category for comedy or musical is led by Timothée Chalamet (“Wonka”), Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Beau is Afraid”), Matt Damon (“Air”), Nicolas Cage (“Dream Scenario”) and Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”).

Lily Gladstone (“The Moon Killers”), Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”), Greta Lee (“Past Lives”), Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”) and Cailee Spaeny (“Priscilla”) are up for Best Dramatic Actress.

And as expected, Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Moon Killers”), Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”), Colman Domingo (“Rustin”), Barry Keoghan (“Saltburn”) and Andrew Scott (“Stranger Things”) are up for the same in the male category.

The Golden Globes ceremony will take place on Jan. 7, 2024, in Los Angeles and will be broadcast by CBS, which has not televised the awards for four decades. EFE

mrl/ics/dgp