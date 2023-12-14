New York’s Freedom Plaza lights up with immersive Bruce Munro installation

New York City, US, Dec 13 (EFE).- New York’s Freedom Plaza was illuminated on Wednesday with “Field of Light,” a 6-acre installation by British artist Bruce Munro.

Photograph showing the Field Of Light light show by artist Bruce Munro, which is presented at Freedom Palza in New York, US, 13 December 2023. EFE-EPA/Ángel Colmenares

The installation, which will open to the public from Friday for the next 12 months, is made up of more than 18,000 fiber optic stems that subtly change color.

Photograph showing the Field Of Light light show by artist Bruce Munro, which is presented at Freedom Palza in New York, US, 13 December 2023. EFE-EPA/Ángel Colmenares

Visitors will be able to walk among the lights in an immersive experience that aims to give New York City back the light it lost during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photograph showing artist Bruce Munro, during his Field Of Light light show being presented at Freedom Palza in New York, US, 13 December 2023. EFE-EPA/Ángel Colmenares

The artist told EFE that the installation was an expression of joy and a reminder of the positive things in the world.

He said that the lights, made of recyclable materials, would be reused in other projects.

The idea of creating ‘Field of Light’ germinated during a trip to Australia, where Munro felt truly alive and connected to the landscape around him, which led him to imagine a field blooming with the soft rhythms of light in the midst of darkness.

But his inspiration to create the installation also came from the death of his father, which led to his decision to create electrical installations reflecting positivity and transmitting clarity at a dark time in his life.

Munro said that he had always wanted to bring this project to New York, and was very happy to see how the installation worked differently in different scenarios. EFE

