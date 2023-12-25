Ho ho ho! Indian sand artist crafts Santa sculpture from 2 tons of onions

New Delhi, Dec 25 (EFE).- Sudarsan Pattnaik, a renowned Indian sand artist, claims to have set a world record by crafting the largest Santa Claus sculpture using sand and two tons of onions.

The colossal 100 feet by 20 feet by 40 feet artwork, created with a message advocating environmental awareness — “Gift A Plant, Green The Earth” — was completed on Christmas Eve at the Blue Flag Beach in Odisha.

Pattnaik and his students achieved this feat in just eight hours. The sculpture featured two tons of onions incorporated into Santa’s hat and suit, while colored sand highlighted details such as the belt, boots, and trench coat.

“We set a new world record by creating World’s biggest Onion and Sand Installation of Santa Claus at Blue Flag beach in Puri, Odisha. My Students joined with me to complete this,” Pattnaik wrote on the social media platform X.

This marks another Christmas-themed creation by the artist, known for his innovative sand artworks.

In 2007, he sculpted the world’s largest sand figure of Jesus Christ.

According to Guinness world records, the largest Santa is 21.08 m (69.16 ft) tall, 9.18 m (30.12 ft) wide and 12.62 m (41.4 ft) deep, built by Municipality of Águeda (Portugal), in Águeda, Portugal, in 2016.

The structure was made with 8 tons of aluminium and iron where 110,000 points of low voltage led light (24volts) were placed.

Despite Christmas having limited popularity in the Hindu-majority India, states like Odisha and Kerala, with a higher Christian community presence, observe more significant celebrations.

Various ethnic groups in northeastern India follow the faith. EFE

mvg-ssk