‘Oppenheimer’ sweeps 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Los Angeles, US, Jan 14 (EFE).- Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” was the big winner of the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, taking away eight gongs including best picture and best director, passing over the popular “Barbie,” which bagged six smaller categories.

US actor Jeremy Allen White attends the 29th Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 14 January 2024. EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

The film also took home awards for score, visual effects, editing, cinematography, acting ensemble and supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.).

“Barbie,” which began as favorite after breaking the record with 19 nominations, won best comedy, song (“I’m Just Ken”), hair and makeup, production design, costume design and original screenplay for the work of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

The results of these awards, considered a barometer for the Oscars and voted for by 600 critics and specialist journalists, generally backed up those of the recent Golden Globes but still left room for surprise.

American Paul Giamatti won best actor for his role in “The Holdovers” over Irishman Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”), while the film’s Da’Vine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress and Dominic Sessa best young actor.

“It’s a good story about people connecting in divisive times. So thank you for helping get it out to audiences,” said Giamatti.

The award for best actress went to Emma Stone, whose role in “Poor Things” surpassed other highly acclaimed performances such as Lily Gladstone’s in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

This highly acclaimed film was not recognized in any Critics Choice category and its director, Martin Scorsese, did not attend the gala.

The awards also honored the six decades of the career of Harrison Ford to the applause from peers such as Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Actress Margot Robbie presented her “Barbie” co-star America Ferrera with the SeeHer Award, given to women who defend gender equality and challenge stereotypes in the industry.

For the small screen awards, “Succession” and “The Bear” met all expectations in the drama and comedy genres, respectively.

The fourth and final season of the series about the ruthless Roy family won best drama, and Sarah Snook won best actress in this genre. Minutes later, best actor in a drama series went to the series’ Kieran Culkin.

“The Bear” was crowned best comedy series, with its protagonist Jeremy Allen White awarded best actor in the section, and cast members Ayo Edebiri best actress and Ebon Moss-Backrach best supporting actor.

“We made sandwiches and… the show is good because you are also good,” said Allen White when accepting his award.

The phenomenon “Beef,” one of the most watched titles last year on Netflix, took out best limited series of the year, and its stars Alice Wong and Steven Yeun were awarded as best actors in this format. EFE

gac/tw