K-pop band Le Sserafim to release new album

Seoul, Jan 22 (EFE).- K-pop band Le Sserafim will release its third EP “Make it Look Easy” in February, Source Music said on Monday.

LE Sserafim perform during the K-Pop concert as part of the 2022 Seoul Festa opening ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, 10 August 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Sharing a brief teaser of the EP on its social networks, Source Music said it will be released on Feb. 19 at 6pm Seoul time (09:00 GMT), marking the group’s first release in nine months.

According to the agency, the new album explores the anxieties and concerns that exist behind the group’s confident image.

Le Sserafim, made up of Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kim Ga-ram, Hong Eun-chae and the Japanese Sakura Miyawaki and Kazuha Nakamura, is the first female band originally released by Hybe and debuted in 2022 with “Fearless.”

That album achieved the best sales figures in a first week in South Korea by a female group, with more than 300,000 copies sold and led the band to achieve worldwide fame.

The group’s name, Le Sserafim, is an anagram of the English phrase “I’m Fearless,” hence the name they gave to their first EP.

On Apr. 13, Le Sserafim will also perform at the American music festival Coachella, which other South Korean groups such as Blackpink have already attended and which usually sparks the international success of these K-pop bands. EFE

co-emg/tw