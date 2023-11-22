Messi makes his last dance in Brazil’s iconic Maracana possibly

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov 22 (EFE).- Argentina’s 0-1 win over Brazil in a classic South American World Cup qualifier was considered to be Lionel Messi’s farewell to the iconic Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, at least in an official capacity.

It is the stadium in which he had his greatest sadness and one of his greatest joys.

Messi is the main star of the Argentina team, which, with the win, cemented its position at the top of the table in the qualifiers, throwing Brazil into a crisis, with the latter now losing three qualifying games in a row for the first time.

In the iconic stadium of Rio de Janeiro, Messi lived the saddest moment of his career after defeat against Germany in the 2014 World Cup final.

Seven years later, on the same stage, he celebrated the 2021 Copa America title, his first trophy with the Argentine team.

Messi’s story on Brazilian soil began 15 years ago in 2008, when, at the age of 20, he played in the 2010 World Cup qualifiers in Belo Horizonte.

Argentina drew the match 0-0, but Messi’s talent was already known worldwide.

Brazilian fans also applauded him on Tuesday when Argentina’s lineup was announced on loudspeakers while they booed his other teammates.

The Brazilian press considered it farewell for Messi at Maracana, where he was unlikely to play another official match unless he decided to come for the 2030 World Cup qualifiers when he would be 40.

There is also no guarantee that Brazil will use the Rio stadium again for its next home match against Argentina.

The Inter Miami star was yet to clearly outline his retirement plan but he was not expected to continue play for Argentina beyond the World Cup in 2026.

So far, the Argentine has played 22 games in Brazil, including the 2014 World Cup, the Copa America, and qualifying matches, scoring nine goals.

He was on the winning side in 13 of those contests. Argentina drew five matches and lost four in Messi’s presence in Brazil.

Five of these matches, including Tuesday’s game, were held in Maracana. EFE

