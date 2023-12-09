Salah leads Liverpool 2-1 comeback win vs 10-man Crystal Palace

Sports Desk, Dec 9 (EFE).- Liverpool fought back from a goal down to defeat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Saturday and go top of the Premier League table.

Mohamed Salah scored his 200th goal for Liverpool to equalize moments after Palace’s Jordan Ayew had been shown a second yellow card in the 75th minute.

Harvey Elliott (C) of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s second goal during the English Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool in London, Britain, 09 December 2023. EFE/EPA/DANIEL HAMBURY EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

The Egyptian superstar then gave the assist for Harvey Elliot to scored a brilliant winner as the game entered injury time with a dipping left-foot drive from the edge of the box.

Palace had largely frustrated Liverpool for much of the first hour, and were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) spotted a foul on Jean-Philippe Mateta, who stepped up to convert the spot kick.

The win sees Liverpool leapfrog Arsenal into first, with the Gunners traveling to third placed Aston Villa later on Saturday.

Fourteenth-placed Palace, on the other hand, have now lost four out of the last five league matches. EFE

