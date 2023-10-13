G20 concludes meeting at Marrakech without condemning Ukraine war, mentioning Israel

Marrakech, Morocco, Oct 13 (EFE).- The Ministers of Economy and central bank governors of the G20 have concluded the fourth and last meeting under India’s presidency with a statement that once again did not condemn the war in Ukraine, and not even mention the conflict in Israel.

The statement, adopted unanimously in the framework of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank held this week in Marrakech (Morocco), was a continuation of the G20 Summit in New Delhi last month.

Along the same lines as during the summit, the G20 reiterated its call for nations to avoid the use of force to seize territories, but stopped short of condemning the war in Ukraine.

Moreover, it did not mention the conflict in Israel beyond showing its concern for the immense human suffering and the impact of wars and conflicts on the world.

In this regard, the attending members underlined the role of G20 as a forum for international cooperation and not a platform for resolving geopolitical and security issues.

Nevertheless, the members admitted that conflicts can have a significant impact on the global economy.

They further said the war in Ukraine has affected energy and food security, inflation and growth, and called for the “full and effective” implementation of the Black Sea initiative to facilitate grain exports.

With the objective of ensuring food and energy security, the G20 called for the cessation of military destruction of infrastructure, and expressed concern about the impact of conflicts on the civilian population. EFE

mpca-fzb/sc