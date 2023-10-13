US to invest 7 billion dollars in seven green hydrogen plants

Washington, October 13 (EFE).- The government of United States President Joe Biden announced on Friday in Pennsylvania an investment of 7 billion dollars for constructing seven plants to produce green hydrogen in the country.

The president began a speech in the city of Philadelphia, saying that he was about to announce one of the most significant investments in the history of the United States.

Biden explained that his goal was for these plants to help replace fossil fuels such as coal and oil with green hydrogen. This clean energy source could be used to generate electricity and power factories.

It’s all part of my plan to make things in America,” Biden said.

Biden said the investment in hydrogen hubs is a critical part of his “Bidenomics” plan and a way to meet the country’s climate goals for 2050.

When burned, hydrogen releases only water vapor, so green hydrogen promises to be a helpful tool in the fight against climate change, provided it can be produced without generating greenhouse gases.

However, the green hydrogen sector in the United States is fragile, so Biden’s subsidies are intended to boost the industry.

The grants have sparked a fierce competition for funds among several states.

As detailed by the White House in a statement, the recipients were a project located in the Mid-Atlantic region (Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey), another in the Appalachian region (Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio), as well as another on the Gulf Coast (Texas and Louisiana).

There is also a project in the Upper Midwest (Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota), in the Midwest (Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan) and the Pacific Northwest (Washington, Oregon and Montana). EFE

