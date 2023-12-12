China has lifted trade restrictions on some meat products, Australia says

Sydney, Australia, Dec 12 (EFE).- Australia announced Tuesday that China had lifted the restrictions imposed on imports of meat products from three major Australian slaughterhouses.

“This is another positive step towards the stabilization of our relationship with China,” Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said in a statement.

China suspended meat exports from ten Australian slaughterhouses in May 2020 as part of a series of trade measures against several products from the Oceania country, after the former conservative government of Scott Morrison called for a global investigation into the origin of Covid-19.

Although products from Teys, Australian Lamb Company and JBS slaughterhouses are now allowed to be imported into China, eight meat export establishments remain suspended as Beijing alleges that their products are mislabeled or contaminated.

Exports of meat products to China, the largest market for lamb and sheep and the second largest for beef from Australia, totaled about AUD 3 billion ($1.98 billion) in 2019.

Trade and political ties between Australia and China began to improve after the coming to power in May 2022 of Labor’s Anthony Albanese.

In February, China lifted restrictions on Australian coal.

After a series of contacts between China and Australia, which included meetings between Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing has continued to ease trade measures or announced a review of bans imposed since 2020 on products such as barley, wood, wine, among others.

“I will continue to press for the re-entry into China of Australian live lobster, and those red meat establishments which remain suspended,” the Australian trade minister said.

“I am confident the dialogue we have with China will present pathways for other restrictions to be removed, and more Australian produce reaching Chinese consumers,” he added.

Between January and August, Australia exported products worth AUD 6 billion to China that had been subject to blockades by the Asian country, according to official data.

During the same period of the previous year, Australia exports to the Asian country stood at $85 million.

Bilateral relations between Australia and China began to strain in 2017 over Australian laws against foreign interference, Canberra’s exclusion of Chinese companies from 5G services in 2018, among other reasons, to which Beijing responded by adopting tough trade measures in 2020 against Australian products, which it has been progressively lifting since last year. EFE.

