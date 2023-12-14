Argentina will not allow the blockade of roads or companies as a form of protest

Buenos Aires, Dec 14 (EFE). – The Argentine government warned Thursday that security forces will no longer allow road, highway or company blockades as a form of social or union protest.

“The streets will not be occupied. We will organize the country so that the people can live in peace,” said Security Minister Patricia Bullrich at a press conference where she presented the new protocol for maintaining public order in the face of roadblocks.

Bullrich assured that there will be severe sanctions for those who carry out, organize, instigate or are “complicit” in blockages.

The new protocol is presented in a delicate social and economic scenario in Argentina, where poverty has reached 45%, and after the executive of Javier Milei has just launched tough adjustment measures in a context of inflation of 160.9% over the previous year.

In this context, social organizations have called for mobilizations on Dec. 20, the anniversary of the violent protests of 2001, which took place during an explosive economic crisis and ended with the resignation of the then president, the radical Fernando de la Rúa (1999-2001).

“Without order, there is no freedom, and without freedom, there is no progress,” said Bullrich, who warned that “you make your bed, you lie in it” and that protests will only be allowed “on the sidewalk.”

The minister explained that the four federal security forces and the Federal Penitentiary Service will intervene in the face of partial or total cutoffs, pickets or blockades, regardless of whether the protesters leave alternative routes for traffic or not, and the troops will act until they completely leave free movement assured.

“To carry out these measures, the forces will use the minimum necessary and sufficient force and it will be graduated in proportion to the resistance,” she said.

Organizers of protests that encourage blockades will have to pay for security.

Protesters will not be allowed to go to the demonstrations with a covered face or with children, and authorities will be informed in case of “environmental damage” if tires are burned.

In addition, the Security Ministry will transmit information to the National Migration Directorate in the case of foreign protesters with provisional residence. EFE

nk/mcd/ics