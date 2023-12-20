Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu Motor suspends shipments amid safety test irregularities

Tokyo, Dec 20 (EFE).- Japanese automaker Daihatsu Motor, a subsidiary of Toyota, announced on Wednesday the suspension of shipments within the country and overseas after irregularities were detected in safety tests of many of its models.

The company has taken this measure after receiving the results of an independent investigation that found irregularities in 174 items within 25 test categories, Toyota said in a statement.

“These encompassed a total of 64 models and 3 engines of vehicles (total of models currently being produced, developed, or ceased in production), including 22 models and 1 engine being sold by Toyota,” the company said.

“In response to these findings, Daihatsu decided today to temporarily suspend shipments of all Daihatsu-developed models currently in production, both in Japan and overseas. Toyota has also decided to temporarily suspend shipments of the affected models,” it added.

In April, Daihatsu acknowledged irregularities in side-collision safety tests, which led to the suspension of production of two models, the Rocky and the Raize, the latter manufactured for Toyota.

In addition to halting production and distribution, Daihatsu “has been conducting one-by-one in-house technical verifications and actual vehicle testing for these vehicles to ensure that their safety and environmental performance meet legal standards,” the statement added.

Daihatsu, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota, is one of the largest manufacturers of light and compact vehicles that are hugely popular in Japan and Southeast Asian countries, and as such plays a key role in Toyota’s sales and expansion strategy across Asia.

In the 2022 fiscal year, Daihatsu produced 1.7 million vehicles globally, half of them manufactured in domestic plants.

Daihatsu has an approximately 30 percent market share for mini vehicles, making it the leader in the sector along with its competitor Suzuki Motor, according to Japanese financial newspaper, Nikkei. EFE

