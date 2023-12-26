Yemen’s Houthis claim ship and drone attacks

Sana’a, Dec. 26 (EFE) – Yemen’s Houthi Shiite rebels said on Tuesday they had attacked a commercial ship with missiles and carried out a series of drone strikes against various military targets in Israel.

In a televised statement on the group’s Al Masira TV network, the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said its naval forces “carried out a targeted operation against the commercial ship MSC United with appropriate naval missiles.”

“The attack on the ship came after its crew rejected the (Houthi) navy’s calls for the third time, as well as repeated fire warnings,” Sarea said.

He added that the group also “carried out a military operation with several drones against military targets in the area of Um al Rashrash (Eilat) and other areas in occupied Palestine” as part of his group’s “continued support for the Palestinian people in accordance with its religious, moral and humanitarian duty.”

Sarea also promised to continue “operations in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea against Israeli ships or ships destined for the ports of occupied Palestine until the food and medicine needed by the Gaza Strip arrive”.

On the same day, the Egyptian air defense intercepted a drone flying in front of the Red Sea tourist resort of Dahab, which may have come from Yemen with the aim of attacking Israel, an Egyptian security source told EFE.

The Egyptian army managed to blow up this drone in the air in this city located in the Sinai Peninsula (east), since it was “in Egyptian airspace”, according to the source, who requested anonymity, adding that it is believed that this unmanned aircraft came from Yemen and was launched by the Shiite Houthi rebels against Israel.

Similarly, the British Navy warned of another explosion next to a ship north of the important Yemeni port of Al Hodeida on the Red Sea, the second incident in one day in this strategic trade route.

The British Navy received “a report of an incident approximately 60 miles north of Hodeidah. Explosions were heard and missiles were seen 4 miles north of the position,” the alert said. EFE

ja-rsm/mcd