Protests against Milei’s economic measures spread to Buenos Aires suburbs

Buenos Aires, Dec 28 (EFE). – Several social organizations on Thursday partially blocked traffic on Argentina’s National Highway 3 in the Buenos Aires municipality of La Matanza during a protest against the economic measures announced in recent days by the government of Javier Milei.

No incidents or clashes were reported during the protest, which began at 10:00 am local time with the participation of hundreds of demonstrators.

Demonstrators participate ina acommunity potluck during the protest against the economic plans of President Javier Milei in the district of La Matanza, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, 28 December 2023. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Some of the organizations that called for the demonstration were: the Federation of Land, Housing and Habitat (FTV), the Classist and Combative Current (CCC), the Permanent Neighborhood Movement, the Neighborhood Front of the Central Workers of Argentina (CTA), the Canillitas Union, and other provincial and local groups.

“(The mobilization) is a clear fight against the reinstallation of the conservative neoliberal model in its cruelest version,” social leader Luis D’Elía of FTV told EFE.

“They are coming for lithium, for gas, for gold, for oil and for water,” said the social leader, who warned the government that “their struggle in the streets will continue until the DNU (the latest economic decree) falls.”

The decree in question was signed by Milei last week and will go into effect on Friday, and includes a series of measures aimed at deregulating the Argentine economy.

“We are standing up because we will not give up in the face of the destruction of our homeland, both economically and in the supply of our natural resources,” Beto Galeano, leader of the CTA in La Matanza, told EFE.

With nearly two million inhabitants, La Matanza is a bastion of Kirchnerism and the most populous and poorest municipality in the province of Buenos Aires, and has traditionally been one of the most combative.

Demonstrators block traffic while protesting against the economic plans of President Javier Milei, in the district of La Matanza, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 28 December 2023. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Social organizations and the picket movement are widespread and places like Route 3 have become iconic scenes of protest in the Buenos Aires suburbs.

“We can’t eat four meals a day anymore, and we don’t have to take it anymore. We rebelled against this situation and I think the Argentine people are angry and they’re going to come out and reject all of this (…) It’s not fair!” Miguelina Gómez, representative of the CCC, told EFE.

Although the demonstrators only allowed city buses to pass, the police and security forces did not intervene to enforce the new controversial security protocol dictated by Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, which prohibits road and highway blockades during marches and proposes severe sanctions for those who do not comply.

The mobilizations against the economic measures announced by the government, that has only been in power since December 10, have increased in the last few days in Buenos Aires and other cities in Argentina.

On Thursday, the country’s main trade union center, the Peronist General Confederation of Labor (CGT), will decide whether to call a general strike in the country.

Meanwhile, the different political actors who oppose Milei’s DNU and the macro-project of the Public Emergency Law – which must be approved in the National Congress – continue to criticize the measures, and the legal actions against both regulations continue. EFE

