Train drivers’ strike paralyzes rail traffic in Germany, millions affected

Berlin, Jan 10 (EFE).- Germany’s train drivers began a three-day strike on Wednesday over working hours and pay, causing massive disruptions and impacting millions of passengers, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) said.

“The strike has had a massive impact on train services in Germany,” said Deutsche Bahn spokeswoman Anja Broeker.

“We regret the restrictions and hope that many people who were unable to reschedule their journey will get to their destination.”

Passengers wait for a train to arrive at Berlin Central Station during a strike in Berlin, Germany, 10 January 2024. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

The drivers’s strike on cargo trains began on Tuesday evening, prompting the operator to advise passengers to postpone their journeys until after the 64-hour work stoppage, expected to continue through Friday.

DB spokesperson Achim Staus said the strike was “completely unnecessary” as the company had offered the union a plan on Friday to meet their demands.

But the union discarded DB’s offer, calling it “dubious” as it only partially addressed their demands.

The union, GDL, is seeking a €555 ($607.5) increase in remuneration, a reduction in working hours to 35 per week, and a tax-free inflation compensation bonus of €3,000 for part-time and full-time workers and €1,500 for apprentices.

The union also sought a five percent increase in the employer’s contribution to the company’s pension plan, among other demands, all to be implemented within 12 months.

On Tuesday, the State Labor Court of Hesse rejected DB’s plea for a temporary injunction against the strike and to prevent the disruption of train services.

The operator urged the union to resume negotiations. “The GDL wants to enforce its demands. But that’s not how collective bargaining works. We have moved. Now it is the GDL’s turn.”

The DB said it prepared for the strike and planned to deploy employees and vehicles along emergency routes. EFE

egw-up/ssk