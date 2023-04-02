Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service after hospitalization

Vatican City, Apr 2 (EFE).- Pope Francis led the Palm Sunday service at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican, a day after he left the hospital where he got treated for bronchitis.

Francis, 86, was driven seated in the back of a convertible to the center of the square beneath an ancient obelisk to bless the crowds of the faithful and members of the Roman Curia who had processed through the place a few moments before.

Pope Francis celebrates the Holy Mass of Palm Sunday in Saint Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City, 02 April 2023. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO PERI

Donning a white coat, the Pope got out of the car on his feet and walked a few meters, aided by the cane he uses due to his knee problems.

It was his first public reappearance since Wednesday when he was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome due to bronchitis.

He was discharged three days later on Saturday.

After leaving the hospital, the Pope briefly spoke to the journalist waiting for him.

He returned to his residence in the Vatican, the Casa Santa Marta, after praying in the Basilica of Santa María La Mayor.

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week before Easter Sunday on Apr.9 this year.

The celebration began, as always, with the procession through the Plaza de San Pedro with crowds of people carrying bouquets and seeking the Pope’s blessings. EFE

