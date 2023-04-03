Two Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid

Jerusalem, Apr 3 (EFE).- Two Palestinians were killed Monday after Israeli forces carried out a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian officials reported.

“Two martyrs shot by the (Israeli) occupation in Nablus,” the Palestinian health ministry wrote in a Facebook post.

Israeli troops operate in the West Bank City of Nablus, 03 April 2023. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

The deceased succumbed to their gunshot wounds at nearby hospitals, one of which Israeli troops hit with teargas canisters, head of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Nablus Ahmed Jibril told Wafa news agency.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, confirmed the incursion into the militant stronghold Nablus, saying several gunmen opened fire at soldiers, who responded with live ammunition.

No injuries among the Israeli troops were reported.

Palestinians inspect the damage done to a house during an Israeli operation in the West Bank City of Nablus, 03 April 2023. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Two people suspected of assisting the perpetrator of the March 25 shooting attack in the West Bank city of Huwara, where two Israeli soldiers were injured, were detained during the raid, a military spokesman said.

This was the third shooting attack in a month in Huwara, a Palestinian town that has become a flashpoint for fighting between Palestinians and Israeli settlers living in the area.

On March 19, an Israeli settler was shot and seriously wounded, nearly three weeks after two Israeli brothers were shot dead and hundreds of settlers ran riot in Huwara, with houses and cars being set on fire resulting in the death of one Palestinian.

The incident comes amid spiraling violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

At least 92 Palestinians have been killed this year, an average of more than one per day, following military operations, Palestinian-led attacks and clashes with Israeli troops.

Relatives of Mohamed Abu Baker carry his body at Rafedya Hospital after he was killed by Israeli soldiers during an army operation in the West Bank city of Nablus, 03 April 2023. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

On the Israeli side, 15 people died in 2023.

It is the deadliest start to the year in the West Bank since 2000.

The wave of violence broke out at the end of March last year when the Israeli military launched near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank in response to a series of deadly attacks against Israelis. EFE

yo/smq/ch