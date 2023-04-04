Judge turns down media request to broadcast Trump arraignment

Washington, Apr 3 (EFE).- US media outlets will not be allowed to broadcast former President Donald Trump’s arraignment hearing in a Manhattan state court, a judge said Monday.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan rejected a request by several media organizations to broadcast the unprecedented proceedings.

In his decision, Judge Merchan said that only five still photographers would be allowed inside the courtroom before the proceedings officially begin on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, although genuine and undoubtedly important, the interests of the News Organizations must be weighed against competing interests. This Court is now called upon to engage in that balancing exercise,” the judge wrote in his ruling.

On Monday morning, Trump’s lawyers had asked the judge to reject the media’s request, saying that broadcasting the arraignment would create a “circus-like atmosphere” and was “inconsistent with President Trump’s presumption of innocence.”

In his decision, the judge nevertheless recognized the importance of the former Republican president’s indictment.

“That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed,” Judge Merchan said.

Trump became the first former US president to face criminal charges on Thursday after being indicted by a grand jury in New York in connection with paying hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair with her in 2006.

The exact charges against Trump are unknown as the indictment is under seal. EFE

aaca/pd