Palestinian militants fire rockets into Israel as the situation remains tense

Jerusalem, Apr 6 (EFE).- The Israeli military said Palestinian militants in Gaza fired seven rockets into Israel on Thursday morning, a day after Israeli police clashed with Muslim worshipers at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque.

An Israeli Army spokesperson said the rockets exploded in the air and caused no damage.

“Five were launched into Israeli territory and two into the sea,” the spokesperson said.

Israeli police officers. EFE-EPA/FILE/ATEF SAFADI

None of the rockets was intercepted, apparently directed at an Israeli Air Force plane flying over the enclave.

It marks the continued escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians after a day of high tension that engulfed Jerusalem and Gaza.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said they attacked Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in response to heavy rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

The tension heightened after Israeli security forces raided Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

The mosque area was the epicenter of the tension, with frequent clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian worshipers.

More than 30 Palestinians suffered injuries while Israeli police detained some 350.

It marked the first violent incident at the site since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan two weeks ago.

The Israeli raid triggered strong reactions from the Arab world and the international community.

The entire mosque complex, also known as the Temple Mount or Haram al-Sharif, is the most sacred site for the Jews and the third holiest for Muslims.

The violence outbreak marks a repeat of similar incidents in recent years.

For the second consecutive year, the Muslim holy month coincides with the Pesaj (Jewish Passover) celebrations that began last night.

The Passover usually sees crowds of Jews visiting the esplanade, sparking Palestinian reaction.

The fresh wave of violence is the latest in the region.

The situation between Israelis and Palestinians has been tense for months.

So far this year, some 92 Palestinians have been killed, an average of more than one per day, following military operations, Palestinian-led attacks, and clashes with Israeli troops, the deadliest start to the year in the West Bank since 2000.

On the Israeli side, 15 people died in 2023.

Israel took control of East Jerusalem and the West Bank in 1967 and has occupied and colonized these territories ever since. EFE

