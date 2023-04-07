Thousands across Spain celebrate Good Friday with religious processions

Madrid, Apr 7 (EFE).- Hundreds of thousands of people took part in countless Good Friday processions, some lasting several hours, which commemorate the death of Jesus Christ in cities and towns across Spain, which are also recognised for their cultural and religious value.

In Cuenca, a multitude of people took part in the traditional mobs that accompany the image of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno on the road to Calvary.

Seville’s famous ‘Madrugá’ began Thursday night and ended after midday, with six processions attended by thousands of Nazarenes parading alongside the iconic floats, carried on their shoulders by dozens of “costaleros” (bearers).

Faithful take part in the celebration of the Sevillian “Madruga”, a dawning with six catholic brotherhoods touring the center of Seville, Spain, early 07 April 2023. EFE/Raul Caro

Faithful take part in the procession of the Virgen de la Esperanza de Triana, at the exit of the Marineros chapel, during the celebration of the Sevillian “Madruga”, a dawning with six catholic brotherhoods touring the center of Seville, Spain, early 07 April 2023. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

In Granada, hundreds of people gathered in the Campo del Príncipe to pray to the Cristo de los Favores (‘Christ of the Favors’), which became the point of pilgrimage for hundreds of devotees on a day marked by high temperatures.

Believers observe the passage of the procession of Cristo del Consuelo and Maria Santisima del Sacromonte, known as the procession of Christ of the Gypsies, which is the most solemn procession of Holy Week in Granada, as it passes this morning through the tourist neighborhood of Sacromonte, in Granada, Spain, 06 April 2023. EFE/ Miguel Ángel Molina

Three nuns watch from a balcony the Camino del Calvario procession with the carving of Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno on the way to his crucifixion on Holy Friday in Cuenca city, central Spain, 07 April 2023. EFE / Jose Del Olmo

Holy Week is marked by huge religious fervor in Spain that is also a major attraction for tourism. Cafés, restaurants, and beaches are all near capacity in scenes reminiscent of the 2019 Easter season. EFE

