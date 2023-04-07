Faithful take part in the procession of the Virgen de la Esperanza de Triana, during the celebration of the Sevillian "Madruga", a dawning with six catholic brotherhoods touring the center of Seville, Spain, early 07 April 2023. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal
Thousands across Spain celebrate Good Friday with religious processions
Madrid, Apr 7 (EFE).- Hundreds of thousands of people took part in countless Good Friday processions, some lasting several hours, which commemorate the death of Jesus Christ in cities and towns across Spain, which are also recognised for their cultural and religious value.
In Cuenca, a multitude of people took part in the traditional mobs that accompany the image of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno on the road to Calvary.
Seville’s famous ‘Madrugá’ began Thursday night and ended after midday, with six processions attended by thousands of Nazarenes parading alongside the iconic floats, carried on their shoulders by dozens of “costaleros” (bearers).
In Granada, hundreds of people gathered in the Campo del Príncipe to pray to the Cristo de los Favores (‘Christ of the Favors’), which became the point of pilgrimage for hundreds of devotees on a day marked by high temperatures.
Holy Week is marked by huge religious fervor in Spain that is also a major attraction for tourism. Cafés, restaurants, and beaches are all near capacity in scenes reminiscent of the 2019 Easter season. EFE