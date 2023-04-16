Indian ex-politician turned gangster shot dead live on TV

New Delhi, Feb 16 (EFE).- A well-known Indian former politician-turned-gangster and his brother were shot dead live on TV as they were heading to a medical center under police escort in northern India.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, who were both under arrest for alleged murder, were being escorted by police handcuffed to a health center in Prayagraj, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, when a group of assailants shot at them.

“Police were taking them for a medical check-up. Gunshots were heard when we entered the hospital. Police held the shooters immediately. The police did not shoot back as chaos was created,” Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer, Vijay Mishra, told reporters.

The Indian ex-politician and mobster was talking to the press when he was shot down and the attack was recorded by reporters at the scene.

Police have so far identified three suspected attackers, who were also caught on camera posing as journalists.

The father of one of the alleged attackers told local media on Sunday that he found out about his son’s involvement through the media and that he hardly had any contact with him.

The head of the Uttar Pradesh regional government, Adityanath Yogi, has called a high-level meeting to assess the security situation in the state and urged security forces to remain on high alert.

Uttar Pradesh state police have come under fire over how Ahmed and his brother were killed while under police custody.

At least one hundred criminal cases have been lodged against Ahmed, including assault, murder, kidnapping and extortion.

He gained much popularity in the 1990s when he launched a political career and served as a state lawmaker in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s parliament.EFE sc-mvg/ch/sc