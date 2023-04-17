Nearly 100 civilians killed as Sudan fighting rages into third day

Khartoum, Apr 17 (EFE).- Nearly 100 civilians have died and hundreds have been injured, according to the committee of the Sudan Doctors Union on Monday, as fighting between the Sudanese army and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) continued into the third day.

On Sunday, during the second day of fighting across the country, a total of 41 civilians were killed, in addition to 56 on Saturday, mainly in the capital Khartoum, the independent committee said in a statement.

It put the total number of injured so far at 942, including both civilians and military.

The toll is expected to rise as it said its figure does not include casualties who could not reach hospitals due to difficulties with mobility and security.

Sudan on Monday entered the third consecutive day of clashes, which continue to rage in capital Khartoum and other regions in the north and west of the country.

The army reported late on Sunday that the general situation is ‘very stable’ and that there were only ‘limited clashes’ with the RSF, mainly in the capital.

The Armed Forces claim that they control most of the military installations and vital infrastructure in Khartoum, and that they have seized the strategic Merowe airport in northern Sudan from the RSF, as well as large areas of the conflict area of Kordofan, in addition to other regions.

Given the escalation of violence in highly populated cities, on Sunday the army and the RSF accepted a UN proposal to establish humanitarian corridors and cease fighting in residential areas for a brief period of three hours, something that allowed the evacuation of more than 1,000 residents in Khartoum, sources from the Sudanese Red Crescent told EFE.

The fighting is part of a power struggle between two factions of the country’s military leadership who disagree over how they should transition back to civilian rule, after a 2019 coup ousted dictator Omar al-Bashir. EFE

