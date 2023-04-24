Nine teens wounded in Texas graduation party shooting

Washington, Apr 23 (EFE).- At least nine teenagers were wounded Sunday in Texas in a shootout after a graduation party, local authorities reported.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said on its Web site that the gunfire erupted just after midnight outside of town at an after-prom party, injuring at least nine partygoers, although reportedly none of them has life-threatening injuries “This investigation is ongoing and people of interest are being questioned,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

Most of the victims were taken to the local hospital and the rest to a medical center in the nearby city of Beaumont for treatment.

CNN reported that the victims were between 15 and 19 years of age.

“We first want to say our prayers are with those injured early Sunday morning in the shooting that took place north of town,” the Jasper School District said in a statement, as reported by ABC News Texas affiliate KMBT.

“Jasper ISD is working with law enforcement in any way we can to aid in their investigation to bring these perpetrators to justice. There will be a much larger law enforcement presence this week to ensure student safety, as well as counselors on hand for any students who need their assistance,” the school district added.

So far this year, through Sunday and according to The Gun Violence Archive, which documents firearm violence in the United States, there have been 169 mass shootings in the US, that term referring to incidents of gun violence in which at least four people are injured or killed, not counting the shooter(s).

One of the most recent mass shootings occurred on Saturday of last week, when at least four peolle died and more than 20 were wounded in a shootout at a birthday party for a teen in Dadeville, Alabama. Law enforcement authorities have arrested at least six suspects in that incident.

