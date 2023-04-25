Biden: I’ll formally announce reelection run “real soon”

Washington, Apr 24 (EFE).- President Joe Biden told reporters Monday that he will formally announce his intention to run for reelection in 2024 “real soon,” and media outlets are anticipating that the announcement could come as early as Tuesday.

“I told you I’m planning on running. I’ll let you know real soon,” the president said on Monday upon being asked about the matter by reporters at the White House.

It is expected that Biden will officially announce his candidacy for reelection on Tuesday, as local media have reported citing sources with inside knowledge of his plans.

The format the president reportedly will use to make the announcement will be in a video and the date – April 25 – will be the same one on which Biden decided four years ago to announce that he would run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination for the 2020 election.

When asked by EFE, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the party’s executive entity, refused to confirm or deny whether Biden will launch his reelection campaign on Tuesday.

The president, who at age 80 is the oldest serving president in US history, has been saying for months that he intends to run for reelection.

When he was visiting Ireland on April 14, Biden said when asked by reporters that “relatively soon” he would be making his reelection announcement.

A couple of days earlier, on April 10, the president told an NBC reporter that he was planning to run, but he added that he was not quite ready to make the official announcement.

Biden could face off in 2024 with Republican ex-President Donald Trump, his predecessor and the man he defeated in the 2020 vote.

Trump has announced his intention to run for the Republican presidential nomination in the party primaries despite being involved in assorted lawsuits and court cases and being formally indicted in a New York criminal case.

In addition to Trump, the Republican presidential bandwagon already contains five other aspirants: Washington’s former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, conservative radio host Larry Elder and businessman Perry Johnson.

Other conservative politicians have also hinted that they are interested in competing for the GOP presidential nod, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, although so far neither man has actually made an official announcement.

Among the Democrats, Biden seems to have an open field, since big names in the party have denied having any aspirations to challenge him and only very marginal figures, at best, are saying they will compete in the primary process.

Specifically, just two people have declared their intention to vie for the Democratic presidential nomination: environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, and self-help book author Marianne Williamson.

The DNC is fully backing Biden in his anticipated reelection run and has already said that it has no plans to organize any Democratic primary debates, which would provide a public forum for other contenders for the nomination.

EFE –/bp