Biden, Yoon visit Korean War Veterans Memorial

Washington, Apr 25 (EFE).- The presidents of the United States and South Korea visited the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington on Tuesday as part of the Seoul leader’s state visit taking place this week.

Joe Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol were accompanied by their wives Jill Biden and Kim Keon-hee, as well as several members of the US National Park Service and their families, and the niece of a decorated veteran who died in the Korean War.

During the visit, the Bidens presented the South Korean presidential couple with a small wooden table hand-carved by an American artisan. According to the White House, the table will be decorated with a plaque to mark the visit.

Biden also presented Yoon with a box of baseball memorabilia, while his wife presented Kim with a sapphire pendant designed by a Korean-American artist.

Yoon’s official reception will take place Thursday at the White House, where the president will hold a bilateral meeting with Biden at a time when Washington seeks to strengthen its alliances in the Indo-Pacific to counter China.

Biden welcomed Yoon and his wife with only the second state visit since the Democrat came to power in January 2021, after that of France’s President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Washington in December. EFE

jdg/tw