Women pose for photos as they visit Chaka Salt Lake, in Ulan County, Qinghai province, on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, western China, 08 July 2021 (issued 13 July 2021). EFE-EPA FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Women pose for photos as they visit Chaka Salt Lake, in Ulan County, Qinghai province, on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, western China, 08 July 2021 (issued 13 July 2021). EFE-EPA FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China passes law to protect world’s largest plateau

by

Beijing, Apr 26 (EFE).- China on Wednesday approved a law to protect the world’s largest plateau, banning some construction and mining activities, state media reported.

A Tibetan contestant performs on a galloping horse during the yearly horsemanship competition in Yushu, in northwest China's Qinghai Province on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, 28 July 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAN HAIJING

The regulations for the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau (Tibetan Plateau) adopted in the Chinese parliament will enter into force on Sep. 1 and add to similar conservation regulations already applied to the Yangtze and Yellow rivers, two of the longest in Asia and which are born in the Tibetan plateau.

Two Tibetan antelopes rest near the Qinghai Tibet Railway at the Kekixili uninhabited area in northwest China's Qinghai Province 23 October 2003. EFE-EPA FILE/WANG LEI

The new ecological conservation law prohibits production and construction activities that can cause soil erosion in areas of the plateau that already suffer from this problem to a severe degree or in those with fragile ecosystems, according to the state Xinhua news agency.

Yang Maoji (20, L), who with her husband travels around the Qinghai Tibet Plateau to treat residents, checks a Tibetan patient outside her tent clinic in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Friday 30 July 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAN HAIJING

Mining and sand extraction industries that do not meet conservation requirements in nature reserves for water sources are also banned, and the construction of new small hydropower stations are “strictly” regulated.

Two 'People's Liberation Army' (PLA) soldiers check a truck of a PLA caravan delivering food and supplies to PLA outposts on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, near Mount Qunlun in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Thursday 29 April 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/LEONARDO DAVIS

In addition, the regulations establish fines of up to 10,000 yuan ($1,445) for travelers or visitors who litter on the plateau, an ecosystem that in recent decades has been threatened by climate change and human activity. EFE

lcl/tw