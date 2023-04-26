Ex-president Bolsonaro testifies to police over Jan. 8 riots in Brazil

Brasilia, Apr 26 (EFE).- Brazil’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro appeared before federal police on Wednesday to testify over the January 8 riots, when his supporters stormed congress and other government buildings in protest against the 2022 presidential election results.

The former far-right leader (2019-2022) was accompanied by his lawyers when he arrived at the headquarters of the federal police in Brasilia. Bolsonaro did not give any statements to the press.

Police confront supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who were storming government buildings on January 8, 2023 in Brasilia, Brazil. EFE/Andre Borges

The investigation, handled by the Supreme Court, seeks to identify those who incited the riots and funded the thousands of far-right activists who stormed Brazil’s presidential palace, congress and Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro, 68, traveled to the United States on December 30 to avoid having to hand over the presidential sash to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who won the October elections.

Some 2,151 people were arrested during the riots, with 300 still in prison.

On Tuesday, the Brazilian Supreme Court approved the criminal indictments of 100 people accused of having committed the attacks.EFE

