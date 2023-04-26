Taiwan to test combat readiness in case of Chinese invasion

Beijing, Apr 26 (EFE).- Taiwan will simulate responses to a “potential Chinese invasion” during the annual military exercises in mid-May, the defense ministry said on Wednesday.

The Han Kuang military will consist of two phases: the tabletop war games from May 15-19 and live-fire drills from July 24 to 28, Major General Lin Wen-Huang told reporters.

The official Central News Agency said the computerized war games will be based on a United States-built Joint Theater Level Simulation (JTLS) platform that allows the simulation of civil and military operations.

A Taiwanese soldier looks on during the visit of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (not pictured) at a military base in Taitung, Taiwan, 21 January 2022. EFE-EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Lin said the simulations would be held non-stop for five days to test the ability of military personnel to coordinate and launch a response to a Chinese invasion, Lin said.

The focus of the live-fire drills will be to test the military’s ability to preserve its forces in case of a full-scale invasion and to conduct “maritime interceptions” to prevent a blockade of Taiwan by the Chinese army.

Lin said the exercises would engage civilian airports, “an important asset for the army to increase its flexibility and ensure that its air forces can survive longer.”

Han Kuang exercises have been held annually since 1984 to test Taiwan’s combat readiness against a possible Chinese invasion.

Taiwan’s Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) fighter jet prepares for takeoff during an Air-force drill Tainan city, Taiwan, 26 January 2021. EFE-EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

China staged a four-day military drill around Taiwan this month in response to a meeting in California between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China’s newest aircraft carrier Shandong participated in the war games.

It is the second aircraft carrier of China but the first home-developed.

Lin evaded questions on Wednesday about whether the Han Kuang exercises will include a potential response to Shandong.

China considers the self-ruled island part of its territory.

Beijing says it reserves the right to use force to reunify Taiwan, even as a peaceful merger would be its first choice.

The island was the refuge of the Chinese Nationalist Party (Kuomintang) forces after losing the civil war with the Communists, who, since then, have claimed sovereignty over the territory. EFE

