1 killed, 23 wounded in Russian strike on Mykolaiv

Kyiv, April 27 (EFE).- One person was killed and 23 were injured in an overnight Russian missile strike on residential buildings in the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, officials reported on Thursday.

“At night, Russia bombarded Mykolaiv with four Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea,” Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

“The high-precision weapons were aimed at private houses, a historic building, and a high-rise building. For now, we know about one dead and 23 wounded, including a child,” he said.

“The terrorists will not get away with this yet another crime against humanity. We will find all the culprits. There will be accountability for everything,” Zelenskyy added.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported that 22 apartment buildings, four housing estates, and 12 private houses had been damaged in the attack.

“Windows and doors were blown out, balconies were destroyed, and roofs were damaged,” the mayor said on Telegram.

The military regional governor Vitaliy Kim described the attack as “unusual” on the United News telethon, as reported by state-owned Ukrinform agency.

“It was an unusual attack. We have not had any shelling since December 31. So it was like snow on our heads,” Kim said.

“This Russian attack caused a slight panic among Mykolaiv residents, especially those who recently returned to the city. During the period of massive shelling, we had a little over 200,000 people, and now we have over 400,000. Many people are not used to this,” Kim added. EFE

