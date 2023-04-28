Japan to lift all Covid border restrictions

Tokyo, Apr 28 (EFE).- Japan is to lift all Covid-19 border restrictions from midnight Friday, including the need for a vaccination certificate or pre-boarding PCR test.

Currently, all travelers arriving in the country need to present either a vaccination certificate showing three doses at the time of boarding, or a negative PCR test taken in the 72 hours prior to departure.

As of early Saturday, those will no longer be necessary, announced government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno on Friday, adding that the only thing that will remain will be the requirement to take a test upon arrival in Japan for those who have Covid-like symptoms, such as high fever.

As the government decided on Thursday to downgrade Covid-19, the lifting of these measures seeks to facilitate the entry of people traveling to Japan during the Golden Week holidays that will take place from Saturday, Matsuno said.

On May 8, Japan will lift the restrictions it introduced as a result of the pandemic, coinciding with the legal downgrading of Covid-19, making it on par with the flu, which will put an end to treatment and quarantine subsidies, among other things.

The government has decided to bring forward the withdrawal of border measures for Golden Week, which will last until May 7, and in which an increase in the arrival of foreign tourists and the movement of domestic travelers is expected. EFE

mra/tw