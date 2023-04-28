Pre-dawn Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities kill at least 8

Kyiv, Apr 28 (EFE).- At least eight people, including a young child, were killed and others were injured on Friday morning in pre-dawn Russian missile strikes on cities across Ukraine.

Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles at capital Kyiv and other parts of the country, authorities said.

According to the military authority of Cherkasy province, six people were killed in Uman as a result of the attack, which hit a dozen buildings and destroyed another block of flats.

Nine other people were hospitalized and rescue efforts continue among the rubble.

“This is Uman. The Russians hit a high-rise building with a rocket. The attack was carried out when civilians were sleeping,” the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak tweeted alongside photos of rubble and burning buildings.

In Dnipro, Mayor Boris Filatov reported the death of a woman and her toddler as a result of another strike.

“A young woman and a three-year-old child were killed,” Filatov wrote on Facebook.

It is believed at least three people were also injured.

Kyiv was also hit by missiles but it there are no known victims for the moment.

Yermak said that Ukrainian air defenses shot down 21 of the 23 missiles that Russia launched, and has called for sanctions on countries that help Moscow circumvent sanctions to “buy Western chips to produce missiles” with which to attack his country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the morning’s attack.

“Last night the enemy attacked Ukraine again with missiles and UAVs. Terrorists targeted civilians and objects. A rocket attack on Uman damaged about 10 apartment buildings. The entire block of one of them was destroyed. People are still trapped under the rubble. Unfortunately, there are casualties, including a child,” he said on Telegram.

“In Dnipro, terrorists’ shelling claimed the life of a child. My condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones because of the Russian terror!”

“This Russian terror must face a fair response from Ukraine and the world. And it will,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported in its daily military briefing on Friday the death 20 Russian soldiers “as a result of poisoning due to the use of an unknown substance” in Melitopol district, Zaporizhzhia region in southeastern Ukraine and occupied by Russia.

Ukrainian and international media have reported on several occasions cases of Russian soldiers being poisoned with food served to them by Ukrainian civilians in occupied areas. EFE

mg/tw