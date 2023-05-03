At least 16 killed in Kherson as Ukraine announces 58-hour weekend curfew

Kyiv, May 3 (EFE).- At least 16 people were killed Wednesday in massive Russian shelling of the eastern Ukrainian region of Kherson, regional authorities said.

Twelve of the fatalities were recorded in the city of Kherson and the rest in other parts of the region, according to the Ukrinform portal.

The covered body of a dead person, lies in front of a shelled construction hypermarket in Kherson, Ukraine, 03 May 2023 amid the Russian invasion. EFE/EPA/IVAN ANTYPENKO

Wednesday’s strikes come a day after three people were killed and five others were injured in the city.

According to Ukrinform, the indiscriminate shelling targeted civilian infrastructure and, in addition to the fatalities, caused at least 22 injuries.

Russia has regularly targeted Kherson and its surroundings with artillery, missiles and guided aerial bombs, causing civilian casualties on a daily basis.

Many of these attacks are launched from the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, which splits this southern province in two. Russia controls the eastern bank and Ukraine the western bank.

The military administration in Kherson, meanwhile, has announced a 58-hour curfew from Friday evening until Monday morning.

The announcement comes amid Ukrainian preparations for an expected counter-offensive to retake Russian-occupied territories in the east and south of the country. EFE

mg/ks