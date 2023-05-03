Russia claims Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin in Kremlin drone attack

Moscow, May 3 (EFE).- Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate president Vladimir Putin in an overnight drone attack on the Kremlin.

“Last night, the Kiev regime attempted a drone strike against the residence of the President of the Russian Federation at the Kremlin,” a Russian presidential office statement read.

Two drones were brought down as they were launched toward the Kremlin, it added.

Putin was unharmed and no casualties or damage were reported.

“We view these actions as a planned terrorist attack and an assassination attempt targeting the President, carried out ahead of Victory Day and the May 9 Parade,” the Kremlin said.

“Russia reserves the right to take countermeasures wherever and whenever it deems appropriate,” it pointed out.

Ukraine’s presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak rejected Moscow’s claims, saying the country “wages an exclusively defensive war and does not attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.” EFE

