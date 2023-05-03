Teen arrested after at least nine people shot dead at school in Serbia

Belgrade, May 3 (EFE).- Eight children and a security guard were killed Wednesday after a 14-year-old student opened fire at a school in the Serbian capital Belgrade, the interior ministry said.

Ambulance cars stand ready at the site as police officers block a street near the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia, 03 May 2023. EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

Six more pupils and a teacher were injured and transferred to nearby hospitals, according to the ministry statement.

The suspected gunman, a seventh-grader who used a pistol that allegedly belonged to his father, was arrested at Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school, in the center of the capital.

Belgrade police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police officers block a street near the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia, 03 May 2023. EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

Sinisa Ducic, the chief of Tirsova Hospital, told local television that three children were admitted, including a girl who sustained severe head injuries.EFE

