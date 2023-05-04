Moscow says Washington behind Kremlin drone attack, US denies involvement

Moscow/Washington, May 4 (EFE).- Russia on Thursday accused the United States of being behind a drone attack on the Kremlin this week, which Washington has denied.

Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to assassinate president Vladimir Putin in an overnight drone attack.

“We know that decisions on the attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his daily telephone press conference.

A ‘No Drone Zone’ sign is placed in front of the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 03 May 2023. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

The United States “decides on targets and means, and Kyiv executes,” he claimed.

In remarks to MSNBC, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby denied the allegations.

“We had nothing to do with it. Peskov is lying there, plain and simple,” Kirby said, later telling CNN the claims were “ludicrous”.

The Kremlin spokesman said a “thorough investigation” into the drone attack was underway and that security measures would be tightened.

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an event on the occasion of the tram traffic resumption in Mariupol, the Russian-controlled city in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, via video conference call, in St. Petersburg, Russia, 02 May 2023. EFE/EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Putin returned to his office on Thursday for a meeting with the Minister of Economy, Maxim Reshetnikov. The Russian president was at his country residence outside of Moscow at the time of the attack.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, issued a statement Thursday saying that Moscow reserves the right to respond to attempts to commit attacks on Russia.

“Crimes like this cannot go unanswered (…) We are certain that those who bear the blame for these acts will be identified. They will face imminent and inevitable punishment,” the statement said. EFE

mos-pamp/ks